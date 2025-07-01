One Real Madrid Player at Risk of Missing Quarter Final if They Beat Juventus

Real Madrid will take on the Italian side Juventus in the Club World Cup Round of 16. It's the penultimate game of the round, with Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey the last. The winner of each match will face off in the quarter-final.

After three games in the tournament, just one Los Blancos player is at risk of missing the quarter-final if they defeat Juventus. Vinicius Jr. is the only player to have received a yellow card in the group stage and continues to tread on a tightrope, with one more booking meaning a one-game suspension.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Brazilian was booked in the 15th minute of the opening game, so he has done well to avoid another, keeping his discipline in check. If Real Madrid do qualify, Vini Jr. will need to be cautious again, as yellow cards do not get wiped till after the last eight stage.

If any player receives a yellow card in the Round of 16 game, it could mean they could miss the semi-final with another booking, if they advance to that stage.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in the game against FC Salzburg, scoring the opener and assisting the second for Fede Valverde. The forward looks to be working towards his best form under Alonso, after an under-par 2024-25 season.

