Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: Confirmed Starting Lineup As Aurelien Tchouameni A Late Omission
Real Madrid welcomes Las Palmas to the Santiago Bernabeu for a huge La Liga game. Due to Atletico Madrid's 1-0 loss at Leganes yesterday, Los Blancos can move to the top of the table if they avoid defeat.
Carlo Ancelotti will want all three points, extending their point margin over rivals Barcelona to seven points after they could only draw with Getafe.
If Aurelien Tchouameni had been in his starting lineup plans, Ancelotti would have needed to make a change, as the Frenchman was ruled out hours before kick-off with discomfort in his left leg.
Ancelotti has replaced Eduardo Camavinga (injured) and Vinicius Jr. (suspended) with Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz. Raul Asencio continues at center-back alongside Antonio Rudiger.
Real Madrid starting eleven:
1. Courtois
17. Lucas V.
35. Asencio
22. Rüdiger
20. Fran García
19. Ceballos
8. Valverde
5. Bellingham
21. Brahim
9. Mbappé
11. Rodrygo.
David Alaba Set To Make Return If Game Is Comfortable
Defender David Alaba could see his return to competitive action after spending more than 12 months on the sideline with a knee injury.
The plan is for the Austrian international to play for a few minutes as long as Real Madrid is in a winning position and the game is comfortable.
Real Madrid is struggling defensively, so it would be a boost for Ancelotti to get an experienced defender back and up to speed for the title race.
