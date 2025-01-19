Real Madrid Midfielder Withdraws From Las Palmas Game With Left Leg Injury
Real Madrid will face Las Palmas in a matter of hours. If they avoid defeat, they will look to go to the top of the La Liga table.
Carlo Ancelotti was already without Eduardo Camavinga with an injury picked up against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey. He has learned just hours before kick-off that Aurelien Tchouameni will also be unavailable, suffering from slight discomfort in his left leg.
This means Ancelotti will be without both French midfielders and Luka Modric, who is suspended for the game. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Dani Ceballos will likely start in a midfield three.
Los Blancos will have a young and inexperienced substitutes bench, with Arda Guler the only midfielder who has regularly featured for the first team.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Preview: Kick-Off Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Las Palmas In La Liga
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Las Palmas Boss Issues Knockout Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of La Liga Showdown
Real Madrid Transfer News: Jauregizar, Davies, Rodrygo, Gutierrez & More - January 19, 2025