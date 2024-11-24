Real Madrid vs Leganes: Los Blancos Record 3-0 Win in Derby, Cut Into Barcelona's Lead at the Top of La Liga
Real Madrid handled Leganes earlier with a professional display, cutting into Barcelona's lead at the top of the table. Their rivals dropped points to Celta Vigo yesterday.
Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham recorded a comfortable 3-0 win for Los Blancos in a game that never looked to escape them once the first goal went in.
Jude Bellingham Dazzles in Straight Forward Performance
Midfielder Juder Bellingham has started to find his mojo after a difficult start to the season. Returning from international duty, he continued where he left off against Osasuna.
The Englishman was influential in the attacking half, finding pockets of space behind the opposition's midfield. Bellingham scored the third goal, reacting first after Brahim Diaz's shot was deflected onto the crossbar, with Bellingham nodding into an empty net.
It did take Real Madrid 43 minutes to get the opening goal, Vincius Jr. laying it on a plate with a pass across the face of the goal for Kylian Mbappe to smash the ball into an empty net. It was a much-needed goal for the Frenchman, who looked sharper and could have had two or three goals on another day.
The second goal, scored in the 66th minute, sealed the three points for Real Madrid. Leganes offered little in the way of an attacking threat, recording zero shots on target. The home team was limited to long-range efforts and half-chances.
Team captain for the day, Federico Valverde, scored the second with a well-hit free kick from the left side of the area that hit the bottom left corner of the net—a well-worked goal set up by Arda Guler.
After Bellingham made it three in the 85th minute, Los Blancos had multiple chances to score more, the best of which was a Diaz shot blocked on the line.
Real Madrid is four points behind Barcelona at the top of La Liga, with one game in hand. Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased with the performance, which included plenty of player changes due to injuries. The head coach hopes to have several of those players back for the big Champions League game against Liverpool on Wednesday.
Full match highlights
