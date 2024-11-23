Injured Real Madrid Player's Return Gives Carlo Ancelotti Boost Ahead of Liverpool Game

❗️Aurelien Tchouaméni has stepped up whenever he was asked to play at CB. Carlo Ancelotti sees him as a great option to play CB, thanks to his good ball playing and strength in aerial or ground duels.



Tchouameni — Rüdiger CB duo this season — 7 games, 6 wins, 1 draw (Valencia).… pic.twitter.com/4wfIecdRwU