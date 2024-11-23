Injured Real Madrid Player's Return Gives Carlo Ancelotti Boost Ahead of Liverpool Game
It's been a torrid time for Real Madrid regarding injuries. Several first-team players have been missing at any given stage of the season. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti will need to shuffle the pack against Leganes on Sunday, but one player could return in midweek against Liverpool.
French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni looks to have given Ancelotti a boost ahead of the vital Champions League game against Liverpool, who are top of the Premier League. The question is, if he is available, what position will he play?
Aurelien Tchouameni Could Play Center-Back Against Liverpool
It is a big boost for Real Madrid, which could now play Aurelien Tchouameni in the center-back position alongside Antonio Rudiger.
Real Madrid will likely play 21-year-old academy defender Raul Asencio against Leganes on Sunday. However, that will be his first start and second appearance for the first team. Playing Asencio against Liverpool may be a baptism of fire for the young player.
Ancelotti trusts Tchouameni at center back, playing him there a few times last season and in the 2024-25 season. The Frenchman is a strong presence and will not be shaken by the atmosphere at Anfield on a Champions League night.
Los Blancos have won two from four games in the new look Champions League. A loss to Liverpool could dent their hopes of a first-round bye in the knockout stage, meaning two extra games on the season.
Lucas Vazquez could also join Tchouameni on returning to the team for the Liverpool game. Vazquez was injured against Osasuna before the intern national break and could return quicker than expected.
