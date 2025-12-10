Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced, But Does Kylian Mbappe Start?

The Bernabeu will play host to Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League, as it has for the last three seasons. As always, the stakes are high with both teams knowing three points are crucial to help them finish in the top eight.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is feeling the pressure after a poor run of form. However, a win last time out against Olympiacos has meant they sit in the top eight with three games left.

When it comes to selecting a side for the game against the Citizens, it comes with problems. There were injury concerns to both Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe, who failed to train yesterday. Camavinga has been ruled out, but the big news was that the team's leading scorer was fit to make the squad.

The next question is whether he would be fit enough to start the game? Unfortunately, he starts on the bench, with Gonzalo Garcia getting his second start of the season. Rodryfo starts up top alongside Garcia and Vinicius Jr.

Fede Valverde starts at right-back due to injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are still out, and Raul Asencio is moving into center-back due to the recent injury to Eder Militao. Dean Huijsen is still not ready for a return, but could feature against Alaves at the weekend.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With Valverde dropping back into the defense and Camavinga out, there is a surprise start for Dani Ceballos alongside Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Manchester City:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

22. Rudiger

17. Asencio

18. A. Carreras

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

19. Ceballos

11. Rodrygo

16. Garcia

7. Vini Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Manchester City To Wear Special Jersey Against Real Madrid That Has 100% Win Rate

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the UCL

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

How Real Madrid Could Line Up In Defence After Recent Injuries