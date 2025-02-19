Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Playoff
Real Madrid takes on Manchester City in a crucial second leg Champions League playoff match at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti had some positive team news ahead of the key game, with Los Blancos holding a 3-2 lead after the first leg.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Defensive trio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez all missed the first game, but all three are healthy enoguh to make the matchday squad.
Only Rudiger makes the starting lineup, playing alongside Raul Asencio at center-back. Aurelien Tchouameni moves back into midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga dropping to the bench.
Real Madrid's starting lineup vs Manchester City:
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
35. Asencio
22. Rudiger
23. F. Mendy
14. Tchouameni
19. Ceballos
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
7. Vini Jr.
9. Mbappé.
