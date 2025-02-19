Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Playoff

Carlo Ancelotti has announced the starting lineup against Manchester City.

Real Madrid takes on Manchester City in a crucial second leg Champions League playoff match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti had some positive team news ahead of the key game, with Los Blancos holding a 3-2 lead after the first leg.

Defensive trio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez all missed the first game, but all three are healthy enoguh to make the matchday squad.

Only Rudiger makes the starting lineup, playing alongside Raul Asencio at center-back. Aurelien Tchouameni moves back into midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga dropping to the bench.

Real Madrid's starting lineup vs Manchester City:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

35. Asencio

22. Rudiger

23. F. Mendy

14. Tchouameni

19. Ceballos

5. Bellingham

11. Rodrygo

7. Vini Jr.

9. Mbappé.

