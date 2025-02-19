Real Madrid Fans Set To Unveil Big Tifo Against Manchester City
Real Madrid fans are expected to unveil a big tifo ahead of the Champions League Playoff second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday night.
MORE:Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
The content of the tifo is not yet public knowledge, but there are two clear avenues the fans could choose to go down.
During the first leg against Man City at the Etihad, fans of the Premier League side had a tifo that showed Rodri kissing the Ballon d'Or trophy with the words 'stop crying your heart out,' referencing the fact that Real Madrid boycotted the Ballon d'Or ceremony as they felt Vinicius Jr. should have won it.
A tifo in defense of Vini Jr. is possible, but given the current drama surrounding referees and Real Madrid, the fans could use this opportunity to claim further that officials are disadvantaging them.
MORE: Referee Who Sent Jude Bellingham Off Issues Statement On Conflict Of Interest Claims
The referee who sent Jude Bellingham off against Osasuna on Saturday has been suspended due to a potential conflict of interest. Also, Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that referees are hindering Real Madrid and helping Barcelona.
