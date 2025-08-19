Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Clash

Real Madrid have had to wait a little longer to get their La Liga 2025-26 campaign underway, but they do so against Osasuna on August 19. Head coach Xabi Alonso has had the Club World Cup to look at some of his players, including new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. However, two more signings have come in and players have returned from injury, so Alonso had a decision to make regarding the starting lineup.

Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga are all out injured, with the latter hoping to be back for the next La Liga game. Antonio Rudiger is suspended for the game and will be in the squad for Real Oviedo.

Alonso does start three of his four summer signings, with Álvaro Carreras starting at left-back, Huisjen at center-back, and Alexander-Arnold at right-back. Eder Militao is back in the lineup after missing most of the 2024-25 season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Brahim Diaz has been picked ahead of Rodrygo to play from the left, with Arda Guler playing from the center midfield position. Fede Valverde will captain the side in the absence of Dani Carvajal, who is on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Osasuna:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

3. Militao

24. Huisjen

18. Carreras

8. Valverde

15. Guler

14. Tchouaméni

21. Diaz

9. Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Camavinga, Alaba, Isak, Larsson & More - August 19, 2025

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Odds and Prediction

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Osasuna in La Liga

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream