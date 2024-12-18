Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. Return to the Starting Lineup
Real Madrid's penultimate game of the year could bring them another trophy. The Intercontinental Cup will occur today in Qatar as the European Champions take on the CONCACAF Champions, Mexican side Pachuca.
Carlo Ancelotti has named his team to start the game, with the surprise inclusion of Kylian Mbappe, who missed the last game with an injury and was doubtful about starting today.
Another change to the team that drew 3-3 against Rayo Vallecano is Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman played the last 20 minutes of the game after returning from injury.
Vinicius Jr., who also came on from the bench in the last game after missing time with an injury, starts alongside Mbappe and Rodrygo. Vinicius Jr. is currently on cloud nine, winning The Best FIFA Men's Player Award yesterday.
Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Luka Modric drop to the bench for the return of Mbappe, Camavinga, and Vinicius Jr.
Starting XI: Courtois, Lucas V., Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Fran García, Valverde, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Mbappé
Kylian Mbappe Returns to Familiar Stadium
Mbappe will play in the Lusail Stadium, a place with mixed emotions. The 2022 World Cup Final, where, despite scoring a hat-trick for France, they lost on penalties to Lionel Messi's Argentina.
Mbappe, who might not play the whole game due to his quick return from injury, can make better memories with a club trophy win. today.
