Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Los Blancos Are Crowned Intercontinental Cup Champions With 3-0 Win vs Pachuca
Real Madrid lifted the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Dubai earlier today, beating Mexican side Pachuca 3-0. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and a penalty from Viniciur Jr. secured another trophy, Madrid.
It's Los Blanco's fifth trophy of 2024, finishing off a successful year under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Spanish and European Champions rarely got out of second gear in a comfortable victory, even giving plenty of minutes to the substitutes.
Real Madrid Stroll to Comfortable Win in Intercontinental Cup Final
Real Madrid controlled the early stages of the first half and played some slick soccer, with the end product just escaping the Spanish side.
In the opening 30 minutes of limited chances, Pachuca had four shots on target, all coming from long range and not troubling goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Real Madrid did break the deadlock in the 37th minute, with Kylian Mbappe finishing off a well-worked goal. After good work from Camavinga and Federico Valverde, Bellingham played in Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian rounded the goalkeeper and pulled the ball back for Mbappe to score.
The goal sparked Madrid into life, with a couple of long-range efforts from Mbappe and Valverde, both sent wide of the goal.
Real Madrid started the second half slowly, giving Pachuca two-half chances. One was a deflected shot that could have flown anywhere but luckily went out for a corner.
Minutes later, Rodrygo doubled the lead despite the Pachuca players' argument that there was an offside. The Brazilian curled in a shot from the edge of the area, with Bellingham standing in an offside position in front of the goal. The Mexican side suggested he was interfering with the goalkeeper's vision.
VAR did send the referee to the side of the field to check. However, he adjudged that Bellingham did not hamper the goalkeeper's vision, and the goal would stand.
Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon, who had spells at Malaga and Las Palmas in La Liga, was the major threat for the Mexican side. He tested Courtois with three good efforts in the second half while placing a header over the bar when he should have done better.
Los Blancos were awarded a late penalty after VAR intervened, suggesting the referee should go to the screen to look at a potential foul on Lucas Vazquez. After several looks, he pointed to the penalty spot. Vinicius Jr. stepped up, and despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to hit, the penalty was hit with such power that he could not keep it out.
The 3-0 win gives Real Madrid their fourth Intercontinental Cup win in history. They now have lifted the trophy more than any other club, having previously been on three wins with four other teams.
