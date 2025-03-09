Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Confirmed Lineup for LaLiga Clash
Real Madrid hosts city rivals Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 27 of La Liga. They are looking to draw level on points with league leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.
In their last game, Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg but fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Real Betis in their last league game.
Ancelotti and his side will have to do without Courtois and Rudiger for this game, both players were rested before their second leg against city rivals Atlético Madrid on March 12. Therefore, Lunin will start between the posts and Alaba will partner Raul Asensio at the centre back position in this game.
Furthermore, the Italian coach made six changes from the team that faced Atlético Madrid midweek. Jude Bellingham makes his return to the starting lineup following his two-game ban after his red card against Osasuna, with Brahim Diaz starting on the bench. Vini Jr., Rodrygo, and Kylian Mbappé will compose Madrid's star-studded front three.
Real Madrid starting XI vs Rayo Vallecano
13. Lunin
17. Lucas Vasquez
35. R. Asencio
4. Alaba
20. Fran Garcia
14. Tchouameni
10. Modric
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
9. Mbappé
7. Vini Jr.
