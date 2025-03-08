Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga showdown on Sunday, March 9. In their previous match, Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Real Betis.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently third in La Liga. They have 54 points from 26 matches, three less than league leaders Barcelona and two less than second-placed Atletico Madrid.
There's barely any room for slip-up for the Madrid giants as they look to defend the league title. Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the game and read on to know what the Italian mastermind said (via Real Madrid).
Q: On Rayo Vallecano
Ancelotti: Rayo are playing really well. They're a brave side, well drilled, organised and intense in their approach. The match will require real intensity from us and we have to be ready. We want to stay in the fight for LaLiga and picking up points will be crucial. We're in good shape, we've had time to recover since Tuesday. I hope to see a decent performance.
Q: On the forwards' form
Ancelotti: I don't weigh up how each player performs in every single game. Sometimes it's Rodrygo who stands out, others it might be Vini Jr., Bellingham or Mbappé. The important thing for me is that the whole teams works well in both attack and defence. There's no jealousy here. If Rodrygo has a great game, the others are pleased. That's very important.
Q: On Fede Valverde's form
Ancelotti: He's available. He got back just in time for the Atlético, game but he came through it well and he's improving. Of course he can play. As for his position, I am well aware of where he doesn't enjoy playing so much, which is at right back. He loves playing at the base of midfield, centrally or as a winger. He'll be one of the best in the world in the future, he already is, in fact. I believe his career will be in central midfield going forward.
Q: On Florentino Perez becoming president again
Ancelotti: I've congratulated him, it's a special day for him. He wants a team that's performing well, he doesn't demand anything particular from me. When I came in, he asked me to win games and titles. We can give him a nice gift tomorrow but I hope we can give him something a bit special at the end of the season.
Q: On the Betis loss
Ancelotti: I was disappointed, we were on a good run and I didn't expect such a drop in the levels. Fortunately, I think it was a one-off. We reacted really well against Atlético. In such a demanding season, you can't be at 100%, we were fatigued after the Manchester City game. I hope we can get back to what we were doing before that.
Q: On the business end of the season
Ancelotti: We're ready to fight in every game in every competition, obviously understanding the fatigue. We've got five days off now, but before the Betis game we got back on Thursday at 3:00 am. That's going to be tough both physically and mentally, we can't forget that. We're very close. We're not in the ideal position but we're close to the Copa final, near the top of the league and approaching the Champions League quarters.
Q: On Eduardo Camavinga
Ancelotti: He's lacked a bit of consistency this season because he's had big injuries that have kept him out for almost three and a half months. He's back now and he's gradually getting back to his best. He had a bit of back pain in the last few games that meant he couldn't perform at 100% but he played through the pain because the team needed him. I'm sure we'll see his best again before the end of the season.
Q: On Kylian Mbappe
Ancelotti: He didn't manage a repeat of his three goals against City in the Atlético game. He's doing a great job in general and we're delighted with him. We have to understand he won't always be at his very best but that's to be expected in such a demanding season. The players with immense quality have ups and downs, it's part of the package.
Q: On different types of players
Ancelotti: That was misinterpreted a bit. What I said was, either you run hard or you make the difference. If a player doesn't run, or make a difference, then it's not good enough. There are players who do both, but if you don't run, you have to make the difference. Valverde can absolutely do both, for instance.
Q: On Rodrygo Goes
Ancelotti: He's doing brilliantly, he's really helping the team. The team looks more solid because the guys up top are working together.
Q: On Luka Modric
Ancelotti: He could easily play tomorrow and Wednesday. He has no problem with recovery, and it's no surprise because I see how he looks after himself and how he trains. He's an example to follow for the younger guys.
Q: On International Women's Day
Ancelotti: Today is the day for women and we're thrilled to celebrate this day which is hugely important for them and for us too - we're closer to you all with each passing day.
