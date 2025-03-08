Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid faces Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu in a key La Liga game. Los Blancos will go into it knowing exactly what their rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have done as they play before them.
Carlo Ancelotti's side came into the game with just one league win in its last five games. It's resulted in them losing a four-point cushion at the top of the standings and falling behind Barca and Atletico.
They did win its last game, beating city rivals Atleti 2-1 in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, the second leg on Wednesday, March 12.
The visitors are having an impressive season, sitting in the 7th spot and looking to try to push their way into the European places. They have not won in their last three games, one a 1-0 loss to Barcelona.
Against Real Madrid, they have not lost in their last three games, drawing every game and becoming a frustrating team for Carlo Ancelotti. The latest was an incredible game, finishing 3-3 at the Estadio de Vallecas.
Here are the last five games between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano
Date
Result
December 14, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid
February 18, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Madrid
Novemeber 5, 2023
Real Madrid 0-0 Rayo Vallecano
May 24, 2023
Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
November 7, 2022
Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Rayo Vallecano
Carlo Ancelotti was happy to see Fede Valverde back from injury for the midweek game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. However, he may be rested for the Vallecano game as he wasn't at full fitness for Atletico.
Antonio Rudiger could also miss the game as it has been reported that he is suffering from an illness. Jude Bellingham will return after serving a two-game suspension.
MORE: Key Real Madrid Player Could Miss Rayo Vallecano Game With Illness
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Date
Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Kick-Off Time
Time: 10:15 p.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
