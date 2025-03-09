Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Prediction, Odds, How To Watch La Liga Clash

Odds and prediction for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga showdown on March 9. Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on March 4. However, they were beaten 2-1 by Real Betis in their previous La Liga game on March 1.

Los Merengues are currently third in La Liga with 54 points from 26 matches. They trail league leaders Barcelona by three points and second-placed Atletico by two. The top heavy title race leaves little room for a slip up.

Carlo Ancelotti's men now square off against Vallecano who are seventh in La Liga. They have 36 points from 26 matches at the moment. Rayo Vallecano's last game against Sevilla ended in a 1-1 draw on March 1.

Real Madrid play Rayo Vallecano next
The La Liga clash on March 9 is crucial for both teams. Real Madrid are looking to make up the gap atop the table and maintain their status as Spanish champions. Vallecano, meanwhile, are looking to make European football for next season. Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the odds and prediction for the game (via Draftkings).

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano odds

Moneyline

Real Madrid: -380

Draw: +475

Rayo Vallecano: +800

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -295, Under +190)

Rayo Vallecano: 1.5 (Over +380. Under -750)

Both teams to score

Yes: +100

No: -125

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1800

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano how to watch

Date: March 9, 2025

Time: 10:15 am EST/ 7:15 am PST

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

How to watch: ESPN+

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction

Real Madrid have had a mixed campaign so far. While they led the La Liga table for a significant period, Los Blancos have slipped up unexpectedly on multiple instance. Their showdown against Real Betis last weekend was another instance of the team's inconsistency.

Carlo Ancelotti's team, though, returned to winning ways midweek against Atletico Madrid. The squad's quality can never be doubted. Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo are currently three of the best attackers in world football. Jude Bellingham is also set to return following his suspension.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, have shown their quality under Inigo Perez this season. They have often put up good fights against bigger and better teams. It ended in a 3-3 draw when the two sides met earlier in the season.

It won't be a walk in the park for Carlo Ancelotti's side by any means. However, the team should be motivated to get a win to avoid losing further ground in the title race. Real Madrid are certainly the team with more quality. They should be able to use that to advantage and earn a commanding home win.

Winner: Real Madrid

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 10:15 p.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. local time)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

