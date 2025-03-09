Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Prediction, Odds, How To Watch La Liga Clash
Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga showdown on March 9. Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on March 4. However, they were beaten 2-1 by Real Betis in their previous La Liga game on March 1.
Los Merengues are currently third in La Liga with 54 points from 26 matches. They trail league leaders Barcelona by three points and second-placed Atletico by two. The top heavy title race leaves little room for a slip up.
Carlo Ancelotti's men now square off against Vallecano who are seventh in La Liga. They have 36 points from 26 matches at the moment. Rayo Vallecano's last game against Sevilla ended in a 1-1 draw on March 1.
The La Liga clash on March 9 is crucial for both teams. Real Madrid are looking to make up the gap atop the table and maintain their status as Spanish champions. Vallecano, meanwhile, are looking to make European football for next season. Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the odds and prediction for the game (via Draftkings).
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano odds
Moneyline
Real Madrid: -380
Draw: +475
Rayo Vallecano: +800
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -295, Under +190)
Rayo Vallecano: 1.5 (Over +380. Under -750)
Both teams to score
Yes: +100
No: -125
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -1800
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano how to watch
Date: March 9, 2025
Time: 10:15 am EST/ 7:15 am PST
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
How to watch: ESPN+
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction
Real Madrid have had a mixed campaign so far. While they led the La Liga table for a significant period, Los Blancos have slipped up unexpectedly on multiple instance. Their showdown against Real Betis last weekend was another instance of the team's inconsistency.
Carlo Ancelotti's team, though, returned to winning ways midweek against Atletico Madrid. The squad's quality can never be doubted. Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo are currently three of the best attackers in world football. Jude Bellingham is also set to return following his suspension.
Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, have shown their quality under Inigo Perez this season. They have often put up good fights against bigger and better teams. It ended in a 3-3 draw when the two sides met earlier in the season.
It won't be a walk in the park for Carlo Ancelotti's side by any means. However, the team should be motivated to get a win to avoid losing further ground in the title race. Real Madrid are certainly the team with more quality. They should be able to use that to advantage and earn a commanding home win.
Winner: Real Madrid
