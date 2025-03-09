Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Official Squad Announced With Courtois And Rudiger Out
Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano in a Madrid derby on Matchday 27 of La Liga. Ancelotti's side sits third in the standings with 54 points, three points behind league leaders Barcelona.
The current La Liga champions will look to go back on winning ways in the league following their 2-1 defeat against Real Betis.
The Italian coach will face their city rivals Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 on March 12.
Madrid will have to do without Thibault Courtois and Rudiger for this game, both players rested ahead of their crucial Champions League second leg on March 12.
Real Madrid Squad Against Rayo Vallecano:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas Vasquez, Fran Garcia, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Arda Guler.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim.
