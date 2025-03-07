Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

Real Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano this Sunday in La Liga, looking to bounce back after last week's defeat to Real Betis.

Madrid-based Rayo Vallecano has been excellent this season, sitting in 7th position. Certainly a test for Ancelotti's men, who have failed to beat their city rivals in their last three outings.

The sides have faced each other forty-three times in La Liga, with Real Madrid dominating the clash, winning thirty-one times compared to Vallecano's six and six draws.

Let's take a look at five classic La Liga matches between the sides.

December 20, 2015: Real Madrid 10-2 Rayo Vallecano

The most goals one team has scored in a La Liga game since 1960, Real Madrid dominated at the Bernabeu to defeat Rayo Vallecano 10-2 in 2015.

Remarkably, Rayo Vallecano took an early lead in the match, going 2-1 up in the 12th minute after responding well to Danilo's opening goal.

However, in the 14th minute, Vallecano was reduced to ten men after right-back Tito was dismissed. From this point onwards, Madrid's legendary trio of Bale, Benzema, and Ronaldo, dubbed 'BBC,' ran riot. Bale scored four, while Ronaldo and Benzema grabbed two in a magnificent performance.

February 26, 2012: Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid

Maybe not a classic contest between the sides, but a match remembered by many for a classic goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a ridiculous backheel goal in the rare red away shirt. The second-half effort secured a vital three points for Real Madrid in Vallecas.

November 7, 2022: Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid

One of only two victories against Real Madrid in La Liga since 1997, Andoni Iraola masterminded his Rayo Vallecano side's 3-2 victory in 2022.

In a rollercoaster first half, Vallecano took the lead in the fifth minute through Santi Comesaña before goals from Modric and Eder Militao gave Madrid the advantage. However, just before the break, Alvaro Garcia levelled to make it 2-2.

A second-half penalty from Oscar Trejo gave Rayo Vallecano the victory. Trejo had his first effort saved by Thibaut Courtois. However, Dani Carvajal was adjudged to have encroached before the strike, resulting in a retake, which was scored.

December 14, 2024: Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid

The reverse fixture of this weekend's clash was a cracker at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Goals from Unai Lopez and Abdul Mumin stunned Madrid into a two-goal deficit. However, a long range effort from Fede Valverde and a great header from Jude Bellingham meant the sides went into the break at 2-2.

Rodrygo put Los Blancos 3-2 up in the 56th minute, but Madrid couldn't hold on to three points, with Isi Palazon equalizing for Los Bukaneros.

September 24, 2011: Real Madrid 6-2 Rayo Vallecano

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helped ten-man Real Madrid thrash Rayo Vallecano 6-2 in 2011.

Premier League cult hero Michu gave Vallecano the lead after just 15 seconds. Still, goals late in the first half from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain turned the game around for Madrid.

Goals continued to flurry after the break, with Ronaldo and Michu grabbing their second within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Two minutes later, with the score at 3-2, Angel Di Maria received a second yellow card and was sent his marching orders. However, Madrid didn't sit back, with Mourinho's side scoring another three goals and Ronaldo sealing his hat trick.

