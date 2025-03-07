Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Tops Kit Earnings for 2023/24 Amid Other Financial Achievements

Real Madrid is arguably the biggest club in the world.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / PA Images

There are many ways to decide how 'big' a club really is, but Real Madrid often comes across as the biggest no matter what metric is used.

The Spanish side, who boasts fans from all over the world, has won the Champions League more than anybody else, and generates money on a scale that few other clubs could even comprehend.

Now, a recent report from UEFA (via @MadridXtra) has shown that no team made more money from kit deals and merchandise sales over the 2023/24 season than Real Madrid.

Los Blancos raked in a huge $212.5 million last season, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona coming in second, with both earning $185 million.

As well as winning this particular battle, UEFA has also confirmed (via @MadridXtra) that Real Madrid recorded the highest total revenue of any European soccer team in 2024, and again, it was not particularly close.

Real Madrid earned almost $1.1 billion, beating second-placed Manchester City, which earned $928 million.

Real Madrid is in a fight for the Champions League and La Liga this season, and with Kylian Mbappe in the side, those figures could get even bigger for this season and 2025 as a whole.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Fede Valverde Gives Fitness Update for the Champions League 2nd Leg Against Atletico Madrid

FIFA Club World Cup: Which Teams do Real Madrid Face in the Group Stage?

Real Madrid's Rodrygo Called Up To Brazil Squad Alongside His Idol

Vinicius Jr. Could Make Unusual Saudi Pro League Move as Real Madrid Contract Talks Stall

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/News