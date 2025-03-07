Real Madrid Tops Kit Earnings for 2023/24 Amid Other Financial Achievements
There are many ways to decide how 'big' a club really is, but Real Madrid often comes across as the biggest no matter what metric is used.
The Spanish side, who boasts fans from all over the world, has won the Champions League more than anybody else, and generates money on a scale that few other clubs could even comprehend.
Now, a recent report from UEFA (via @MadridXtra) has shown that no team made more money from kit deals and merchandise sales over the 2023/24 season than Real Madrid.
Los Blancos raked in a huge $212.5 million last season, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona coming in second, with both earning $185 million.
As well as winning this particular battle, UEFA has also confirmed (via @MadridXtra) that Real Madrid recorded the highest total revenue of any European soccer team in 2024, and again, it was not particularly close.
Real Madrid earned almost $1.1 billion, beating second-placed Manchester City, which earned $928 million.
Real Madrid is in a fight for the Champions League and La Liga this season, and with Kylian Mbappe in the side, those figures could get even bigger for this season and 2025 as a whole.
