Key Real Madrid Player Could Miss Rayo Vallecano Game With Illness
Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga tomorrow, a team they have failed to beat in the last three games.
Carlo Ancelotti may have to select a team without one of his key starters. The Athletic (h/t Madrid Xtra) have reported that center-back Antonio Rudiger could miss the game on Sunday due to an illness per the club.
It would be a blow for Los Blancos. However, the more significant issue is the game three days later against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg.
Depending on how bad the illness is, it would be a bigger blow if Rudiger could not feature at the Metropolitano Stadium, with Real leading 2-1 after the home leg.
If the German international can not play tomorrow, Ancelotti will likely go with Raul Asencio and David Alaba. Aurélien Tchouaméni is also an option.
