How Gabriel Martinelli Hilariously Responded to Endrick's Instagram Lapse

The Arsenal standout had a little fun with his compatriot.

Real Madrid youngster Endrick is part of the generation that grew up with social media, but even so, people his age can still make some hilarious mistakes, just like those in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond.

The Brazilian uploaded a photo of himself and his significant other on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt moment. However, the teenager made one mistake. Rather than tagging his girlfriend, he tagged a fellow teammate on Brazil's national team, Gabriel Martinelli.

Instead of letting the mishap slip, the Arsenal standout had a little fun with his compatriot. Here's what he responded in the comment section:

You’re a phenom brother, but I think you tagged the WRONG person eh looool

Gabriel Martinelli

Both players won't have an opportunity to laugh about this when the Brazil national team partakes in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches this month against Colombia and  Argentina this mont.

Neither Endrick nor Martinelli received a call-up to be part of the 23-man squad for this upcoming international window. Brazil's manager, Dorival Junior, chose Joao Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Savinho, and Vinicius Junior to lead the attack for these two fixtures.

Gabriel Martinelli is currently sidelined with an injury, while Endrick is down the pecking order due to lack of game time.

Still, the two players could cross paths if Arsenal and Real Madrid play in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Gunners have a 7-1 aggregate advantage over PSV while Real Madrid hold a 2-1aggregatee lead against Atletico Madrid.

If they meet up there, the two will undoubtedly laugh about this Instagram moment.

