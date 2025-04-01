Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Copa Del Rey Clash
Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on April 1.
Carlo Ancelotti and his side holds a one-goal advantage after their crucial first leg win at the Anoeta Stadium, thanks to a goal from Endrick.
Eduardo Camavinga will start this game at the left-back position while Endrick leads Los Blancos' front line alongside Vini Jr. and Rodrygo. Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappé are starting the semifinal on the bench.
Real Madrid Starting XI vs Real Sociedad:
13. Lunin
17. Lucas V.
35. Alaba
6. Camavinga
8. Valverde
14. Tchouaméni
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
7. Vini Jr.
16. Endrick
