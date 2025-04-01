Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Copa Del Rey Clash

Real Madrid will aim to clinch their spot in the Copa Del Rey final.

Alan Mezoela

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on April 1.

Carlo Ancelotti and his side holds a one-goal advantage after their crucial first leg win at the Anoeta Stadium, thanks to a goal from Endrick.

Eduardo Camavinga will start this game at the left-back position while Endrick leads Los Blancos' front line alongside Vini Jr. and Rodrygo. Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappé are starting the semifinal on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Real Sociedad:

13. Lunin

17. Lucas V.

35. Alaba

6. Camavinga

8. Valverde

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

11. Rodrygo

7. Vini Jr.

16. Endrick

Alan Mezoela
ALAN MEZOELA

Alan Mezoela is a UK-based sports journalist from Martinique, covering European football and basketball. He writes for On SI, focusing on PSG, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, and contributes to Hoopsfix.com, covering basketball. Passionate about the game, he provides sharp analysis and breaking news coverage.

