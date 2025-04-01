Man Utd Coach Ruben Amorim Reacts To Bruno Fernandes & Real Madrid Speculation
Rumors have linked Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes with an expensive move to Real Madrid in the summer, but Ruben Amorim is having none of it.
A report emerged in the British press which claimed that Real Madrid was considering making a $116m bid for the Portuguese attacker, but various other outlets suggested that the Spanish side is not prepared to part with that sort of money for a 30-year-old player.
The Man Utd coach had these rumors put to him during his press conference ahead of a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, and he was quick to say that Fernandes is going nowhere.
No, it’s not going to happen. He’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him.- Ruben Amorim
The Portuguese coach then went on to explain the quality of Fernandes and why he is so keen to keep him at the club.
I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us. He’s 30, but he’s still so young, because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 at least, so he’s the type of player we want here and he’s not going anywhere.- Ruben Amorim
The insinuation was that Fernandes could be a replacement for Luka Modric in the Real Madrid midfield, although the two players are not exactly the same type of midfielder.
Fernandes did have an offer to leave Old Trafford at the end of last summer, but he chose to stay.
