Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Match

Two of the most in-form teams meet at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad in a crucial game for both sides.

The good news for Alvaro Arbeloa is that Kylian Mbappe is available for the game. The Frenchman was reportedly in doubt with a knee injury, but the head coach confirmed he was in the squad, but he starts on the bench, with Gonzalo Garcia getting the nod.

There have been plenty of news about the future of Dani Carvajal after Arbeloa selected David Jimenez at right-back against Valencia. This time, it's Trent Alexander-Arnold who gets the start, which may upset Carvajal further.

Raul Asencio was also in doubt as he was suffering from the flu just a few days before the game. He was back training on Friday, but Antonio Rudiger came in tostart alongside Dean Huijsen. The German is getting some important minutes ahead of the Champions League game against Benfica.

Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo are still out injured, with the former set to be missing until March. Arda Guler continues with Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Fede Valverde continue in midfield, despite rumors that the latter may be rested.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Real Sociedad:

IMAGO / AOP.Press

1. Courtois

12. Trent

22. Rudiger

24. Huijsen

18. Carreras

14. Tchouaméni

8. Valverde

6. Camavinga

15. Guler

16. Gonzalo

7. Vini Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Reveals Mbappe Status Ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Classic La Liga Matches

Alvaro Arbeloa Questioned Regarding Handling of Dani Carvajal by Former Coach