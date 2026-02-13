Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Reveals Mbappe Status Ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid are back at the Bernabeu as they welcome an in-form Real Sociedad side. Three points take them to the top of the table with Barcelona playing on Monday.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa spoke about the opponents and was complimentary about their new coach, Pellegrino Matarazzo, who has turned things around since his appointment in December 2025.

He also discussed the status of Kylian Mbappe and was also asked about Dani Carvajal after rumors regarding their relationship this past week.

"We know the rhythm Real Sociedad has and how well they are performing with the new coach, who is unbeaten having played against Barcelona and Atlético. We know them and understand the difficulty of tomorrow's match. We will have to give our best if we want to take the three points." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: About the agreement with UEFA:

Arbeloa: “The club has made a statement, and I refer to it. It's an agreement that is very good for football, and it will be seen that way in the future.”

Q: His lineups:

Arbeloa: "I have 25 players available every week. It's something I always tell you: the starting eleven I choose is the best for that specific match, and then I have 15 other players of tremendous quality. I'm very fortunate to have an extraordinary squad, and I like everyone to feel important and stay active because opportunities can come at any moment. We never know how a match might unfold; everyone is working very well. I like them to feel valued and know that everyone is important.”"

Q: How do you imagine the best version of this team?

Arbeloa: “I don’t imagine anything beyond tomorrow’s match. If you asked me in five years, I would say the same. There’s always room for improvement, evolution, and understanding among the players. I’m quite happy with how we’ve trained this week, with everyone’s attitude, effort, and intensity in training. Hopefully, tomorrow’s match will be better than the previous one and worse than the next."

Q: On Carvajal:

Arbeloa: "With Carvajal, as with all his teammates, I like to talk individually. I take advantage of every week to speak with almost everyone. I have a wonderful and very comfortable gray sofa where we sit and talk. I like to know what they feel and think, and for them to know a bit about what I think as well. Carvajal is improving every time. He’s had another great training week, and I’m the most interested in having him at his best level. I see him getting closer to his best, and of course, he will have to prove it on the pitch, and I’m sure he will soon."

"For me, it’s part of football. A player who isn’t getting the minutes he wants or is playing little wouldn’t be happy with his situation. I’m not just talking about Carvajal but about any player in this squad. Everyone wants to contribute on the pitch and feel important. If they’ve made it to Real Madrid, it’s because they’ve been very important and outstanding in their teams, and they’re here for that reason."

"I always encourage them to work harder every day in training. When someone isn’t happy, they come to the gray sofa, and there’s no other possible response. Always united with their teammates and prioritizing the team’s interest over the individual, as is the case with everyone in this squad. That’s the way forward."

Q: Have any criticisms surprised you?

Arbeloa: "No. I’m new in this seat, but not new to Real Madrid, so few things surprise me."

Q: Close relationship with the players:

Arbeloa: “That’s what I like. It’s my way of working, how I understand my role, and how I liked having that relationship with my coach when I was a player. Now that it’s my turn, I try to talk to all of them, especially about football-related topics. It’s always an open door for them. They know where to find me. Many times they come to me, and many times I call them. That’s what really matters to me, more than the specific leaks that might come from different environments. I’m focused on having a good relationship with all my players, and the closer, the better.”

Q: Team dinner

Arbeloa: “I like seeing them united. I think it’s one of the things I’ve emphasized the most since I arrived here: the importance of being together. The four months ahead of us, whatever situations we face, always together. Seeing them dining together makes me very happy. They have time to enjoy themselves. We’ve trained phenomenally. On Tuesday, we had a great training session, very intense and with everyone focused. From there, I’m delighted for them to have dinner as often as they want. For me, it’s always going to be good. I also miss the dinners I had during my time, and Cristiano also came to many of them.”

Q: On Copa del Rey semifinals:

Arbeloa: “I have nothing to comment on. Ask Barcelona and Flick.”

Q: On Huijsen and Asencio:

Arbeloa: “Last Sunday in Valencia, we fielded a defense younger than three reserve teams in the Primera Federación. We have players with enormous potential and great performance, despite their age. They’re players who, perhaps because of their age, should be in Primera Federación, but they’re already international players of a very high level, and they’re proving it. For me, both Dean and Raúl don’t just have a future ahead of them; they’re already showing the personality they have in the present.”

“It’s not easy to be a defender at Real Madrid, I know what I’m talking about. I’m very happy with them. They are very different players, but each one with their characteristics gives us a lot. I see them increasingly prepared and more aware of the importance they have within our team.”

Q: Assessment after his first month:

Arbeloa: “I’m not here to make assessments. I’ve already seen that the before and after hasn’t lasted me even a month, but I’m here very happy, very calm, eating a lot just in case, and with a lot of energy to prepare for tomorrow’s match and everything that’s ahead. I feel privileged to be in this seat. It’s a tremendous fortune to be at Real Madrid, wherever it may be. Obviously, being the coach of the best team in the world is a privilege and a fortune that I’m going to enjoy until the last day.”

