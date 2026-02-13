Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid have the chance to go top of the table on February 14, as they face Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu. Sitting one point behind Barcelona, and with their rivals playing 48 hours later, three points would put the pressure on their rivals.

Los Blancos have been excellent in the league in 2026, winning all five of their games. They have managed to cut the gap at the top and have some confidence when it comes to La Liga form. The latest was a gruelling 2-0 win over Valencia at the Mestalla.

It's a big few weeks for Alvaro Arbeloa's side, who have their Champions League playoff against Benfica. The first leg comes straight after the game against Sociedad in Lisbon. Arbeloa will have one eye on that, but can't slip up this weekend, looking past their opponents.

Txuri-Urdin are also in excellent form and go into the game with high confidence. They have not lost since December 12 against Girona. Unbeaten in their last six games, three of those they had to play for 10 players due to red cards, and still earning positive results. One of those was a 2-1 win at home to Barcelona.

Head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo took over just before Christmas and has changed their form drastically. Sociedad are also close to making the Copa del Rey final, holding a 1-0 lead in the first leg against rivals Athletic Club. The second leg will be at their home stadium.

The two teams met in San Sebastian back in September, where Los Blancos earned a 2-1 victory, despite Dean Huijsen being sent off. That meant they have won the last five meetings between the two in La Liga games. It was 2019 the last time Real Sociedad won at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Date Result September 13, 2025 Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid May 24, 2025 Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad September 14, 2024 Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid April 26, 2024 Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid September 17, 2023 Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid Team News

There is some concerning news being reported for Real Madrid heading into the game. Kylian Mbappe is dealing with a knee issue and could be ruled out, depending on a late fitness test. If so, he will join Jude Bellingham, who is also expected out until March.

Vinicius Jr. is back from suspension, and expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to see more minutes ahead of the Benfica game. Raul Asencio is one to watch, having not trained on Thursday due to the flu. Antonio Rudiger or David Alaba could start if he does not make it.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -260

Draw: +425

Real Sociedad: +650

Both teams to score:

Yes: -155

No: +120

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -295; Under: +190)

Real Sociedad: 1.5 (Over +235; Under: -380)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1000

Real Sociedad or tie: +195

Real Madrid or Real Sociedad: -600

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Date

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2025

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Disney+

