Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Official Squad Announced For Copa Del Rey Clash
Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 1 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. Los Blancos came out victorious 1-0 in the first leg thanks to a goal from Endrick on February 26.
Holding a one-goal advantage, Carlo Ancelotti's side will aim to reach the final and compete for silverware.
The Italian coach will once again have to do without Thibault Courtois. The Belgian suffered an injury while on international duty and missed his side's 3-2 win against Leganés over the weekend.
Los Blancos are also without Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos, both hoping to be available for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal on April 8.
Real Madrid Squad Against Real Sociedad :
Goalkeeper: Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad In The Copa Del Rey
Man City To Rival Real Madrid For Arsenal Defender This Summer (Report)
Spanish Journalist Rubbishes Claims Of Real Madrid Interest In Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes
Mikel Arteta Provides Saka Injury Update Ahead Of Arsenal and Real Madrid's UCL Clash