Spanish Journalist Rubbishes Claims Of Real Madrid Interest In Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes
A Spanish journalist has poured cold water on the suggestions that Real Madrid could make a $116m move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes this summer.
A report emerged from The Daily Express in the United Kingdom claiming that Real Madrid could look to Fernandes as a potential replacement for Luka Modric should the Croatian depart in the summer.
Spanish outlet COPE spoke to journalist Paco Gonzalez during their Tiempo de Juego radio program and Gonzalez was quick to suggest that for such a big fee, seeing the 30-year-old arrive in Madrid seems highly unlikely.
Today they published in England that Real Madrid wants Bruno Fernandes and has made an offer of £90m [$116m]. He’s 30 years old, he’s very good. Maybe many teams ask for a pass to watch a game, but maybe it’s a scout that Real Madrid has for England or a man going to see someone else.- Paco Gonzalez
Gonzalez suggested that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would be unlikely to pay such a sum for a player like Fernandes right now.
But for a 30-year-old guy, Madrid paying 90 million, knowing the calculations Florentino Pérez has in his head, that signings have to be paid off and they have to be young, seems impossible to me. If they’re free, I mean, if they arrive for free, yes. If not, well, no way.- Paco Gonzalez
Fernandes has been the most important player at Manchester United almost since he first played a game for the club in 2020. He has 95 goals and 82 assists in 277 games for United and is Ruben Amorim's trusted captain.
ESPN journalist Rob Dawson did point out in response to the rumors that financial woes for Man Utd mean that they will listen to bids for any player.
Manchester United's financial issues means they will listen to offers for almost every player in the summer. That said, Fernandes has established himself as the key man under Ruben Amorim and the United head coach is looking to get more quality through the door at Old Trafford rather than letting it leave.- Rob Dawson
