Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Clash

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action as they face Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso's team could move to eight points in front of Barcelona with a win, as they play tomorrow.

The Spanish head coach will be without Dani Carvajal for the game, as he picked up a minor injury in the El Clasico. The question is, who plays at right-back? Trent Alexander-Arnold is back from his injury, but has not had many minutes. He indeed sticks with Fede Valverde at right-back, with Trent likely getting second-half minutes.

Alonso mentioned he could rotate his team with Liverpool in the Champions League midweek, a game with worse consequences if they lose. Alonso makes just one change from the team that beat Barcelona. Franco Mastantuono comes in for Eduardo Camavinga, with Vinicius Jr. also starting.

Real Madrid's Starting XI vs Valencia

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

3. Militao

24. Huisjen

18. Carreras

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

30. Mastantuono

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

