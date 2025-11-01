Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Clash
Real Madrid are back in La Liga action as they face Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso's team could move to eight points in front of Barcelona with a win, as they play tomorrow.
The Spanish head coach will be without Dani Carvajal for the game, as he picked up a minor injury in the El Clasico. The question is, who plays at right-back? Trent Alexander-Arnold is back from his injury, but has not had many minutes. He indeed sticks with Fede Valverde at right-back, with Trent likely getting second-half minutes.
Alonso mentioned he could rotate his team with Liverpool in the Champions League midweek, a game with worse consequences if they lose. Alonso makes just one change from the team that beat Barcelona. Franco Mastantuono comes in for Eduardo Camavinga, with Vinicius Jr. also starting.
Real Madrid's Starting XI vs Valencia
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
3. Militao
24. Huisjen
18. Carreras
14. Tchouaméni
5. Bellingham
15. Guler
30. Mastantuono
9. Mbappe
7. Vini Jr.
