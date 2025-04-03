Real Madrid Fear One Player Could Be Suspended By UEFA After Atletico Celebrations
Real Madrid has been waiting for UEFA's decision regarding the investigation of four Los Blancos players after the Champions League Round of 16 win over rivals Atletico. It has been reported that a ruling is expected in 24 hours.
Marca have confirmed that UEFA will conclude their investigation on Friday, April 4, regarding Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos, and Vinicius Jr.
Atletico reported all four players regarding their celebrations after Real Madrid's penalty shootout win. The club said they had enticed the fans with their actions, with Rudiger appearing to gesture towards them with a throat-cutting motion.
MORE: Footage Emerges Of X-Rated Gesture That Could Get Kylian Mbappe Banned For Next UCL Match
Real Madrid fear the Germans will receive a one-game ban for the offense. It would rule him out of the first leg of the quarter-final against Arsenal on April 8.
Marca have also suggested that Mbappe, Vinicius, and Ceballos will face a fine and a possible one-match suspension if they repeat the offense within 12 months.
It would be a blow for Los Blancos if Rudiger receives a one-game ban. It would mean they would be without their first-choice center-back for the game at the Emirates. Carlo Ancelotti would choose between David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni to partner with Raul Asencio at center-back.
Mbappe, who appeared to grab his crotch and shake it at the Atletico fans, is expected to be available for the next game. Former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo and Los Colchoneros head coach Diego Simeone made similar actions in 2019, each receiving a $22,000 fine.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Arsenal Defender Gabriel’s Wife Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: When Is The El Clasico Copa del Rey Final?
Fabrizio Romano Says Real Madrid Want to Keep Control of Nico Paz
Jude Bellingham Offers Sporting Gesture After Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad (Video)