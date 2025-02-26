Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Copa Del Rey Semi-Final First Leg

Real Madrid’s Starting Lineup for the Semi-Final First Leg has been announced.

Dylan Chavasse

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos starts tonight.
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos starts tonight. / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Real Madrid travel north to San Sebastián today to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final.

Fans will undoubtedly be in for a treat if it is anything like yesterday’s semi-final first leg. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out an enthralling 4-4 draw at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Federico Valverde and Thibaut Courtois are rested as the games continue quickly for Carlo Ancelotti and his men. Kylian Mbappe misses out due to a bad night after a tooth extraction.

One positive for Ancelotti is that his all-action midfielder, Jude Bellingham, is available for selection. His ongoing ban following his red card against Osasuna doesn’t apply to Copa Del Rey or Champions League games.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.
Jude Bellingham, available for tonight’s game. / IMAGO / Sportimage

Vinicius Junior will captain Real Madrid tonight in the absence of players like Valverde, Modric, and Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.
Vinicius captains Real tonight. / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Real Madrid starting lineup vs Real Sociedad

13. Andriy Lunin

35. Raul Asencio

14. Aurelien Tchouameni

22. Antonio Rudiger

20. Fran Garcia

6. Eduardo Camavinga

19. Dani Ceballos

5. Jude Bellingham

15. Arda Guler

16. Endrick

7. Vinicius Junior

