Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Copa Del Rey Semi-Final First Leg
Real Madrid travel north to San Sebastián today to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final.
Fans will undoubtedly be in for a treat if it is anything like yesterday’s semi-final first leg. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out an enthralling 4-4 draw at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
Federico Valverde and Thibaut Courtois are rested as the games continue quickly for Carlo Ancelotti and his men. Kylian Mbappe misses out due to a bad night after a tooth extraction.
One positive for Ancelotti is that his all-action midfielder, Jude Bellingham, is available for selection. His ongoing ban following his red card against Osasuna doesn’t apply to Copa Del Rey or Champions League games.
Vinicius Junior will captain Real Madrid tonight in the absence of players like Valverde, Modric, and Dani Carvajal.
Real Madrid starting lineup vs Real Sociedad
13. Andriy Lunin
35. Raul Asencio
14. Aurelien Tchouameni
22. Antonio Rudiger
20. Fran Garcia
6. Eduardo Camavinga
19. Dani Ceballos
5. Jude Bellingham
15. Arda Guler
16. Endrick
7. Vinicius Junior
