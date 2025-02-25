Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid travel to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Reale Arena on Wednesday.
Youngster Gonzalo García was the hero last time out in the cup for Madrid, scoring a stoppage-time winner against Leganés after Madrid had squandered a 2-0 first-half lead.
Real Sociedad beat a ten-man Osasuna side 2-0 in the quarter-finals to set up the tie. Despite an underwhelming league campaign, sitting 9th in La Liga, the three-time Copa del Rey winners have been strong in the cup competitions. The Europa League round-of-16 beckons for Imana Alguacil's side, coming up against Manchester United in March.
When the sides faced each other in the league, two penalties helped Real Madrid secure all three points, beating the Basque side by two goals to nil.
Real Madrid Team News vs Real Sociedad
Rotation is expected from Carlo Ancelotti, with Endrick and Arda Gukler possibly getting the chance to feature.
It was revealed that Fede Valverde played through injury during the clash with Manchester City last week and was rested at the weekend, missing his first game all season. He remains a doubt, but Ancelotti said he could play on Wednesday.
Kylian Mbappe missed training due to a tooth extraction but will travel and be available. Thibaut Courtois, however, won't travel and has not played in the Copa del Rey all season. Andriy Lunin is expected to start in goal.
Despite his La Liga suspension, Jude Bellingham will be available to Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Sociedad is experiencing somewhat of a defensive injury crisis. Centre-backs Jon Pacheco and Igor Zubeldia are currently out injured, and Nayef Aguerd limped off over the weekend. 18-year-old Jon Martin replaced the Algerian and could be in line to start against Los Blancos
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Start Time
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST, 12:30 p.m. PST, 9:30 p.m. local time.
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey
United States: ESPN+
United Kingdom: Bet365
