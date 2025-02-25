Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid In The Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday. The first leg is as the Reale Arena.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti expects a challenging game against Sociedad, who is looking to make its first final since the 2019/20 season.
Here are all the key quotes per Real Madrid from Ancelotti's Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid pre-match press conference.
It is always difficult to play against them. They are also in good form. It is a semi-final of the Copa del Rey and it is important for both sides. It is going to be a very competitive, even and entertaining match because Real Sociedad plays good football. We want to continue with our dynamic.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On the squad
Ancelotti: We have a good atmosphere. Mbappé arrived with a lot of humility and a very low profile. That improved the atmosphere in the sense that we have more confidence because he's one of the best players in the world, and he's improved the squad. At an ego level, nothing has changed. We've lost important pieces on a personality level like Nacho, Kroos, or Carvajal. They have to be replaced by the youngest. They are pieces that create the atmosphere in the locker room, and little by little the youngsters like Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Rodrygo or Vini Jr. have to take more prominence in this sense.
Q: On Tebas and his statements about Real Madrid
Ancelotti: He talks too much about Real Madrid. Since I've been here, he's disrespected millions of Real Madrid fans by talking like that. There are more critical issues in Spanish football, and he should focus more on solving the problems of Spanish football by being president of La Liga.
I don’t know what kind of shame he has, but all Madridistas are proud to be fans of this club. I don’t remember anything like that in my life. It’s a conflict. When I was at Milan, the president of La Liga“It was Galliani and I can’t touch him. He’s the best manager in the world. He was right, and he’s always right.
Q: On if he thinks that if the Negreira case had happened with Real Madrid, everything would be the same?
Ancelotti: I can’t say that if it happened to Real Madrid, it would be the same. There is a judicial procedure, and everyone is waiting for the resolution. Everyone in football has been patient for two years, and we have to continue being so because, in the end, a judicial resolution will be issued.
Q: On critics
Ancelotti: There is criticism, but it is a problem of seniority. Everyone likes youth, and veterans are like grandparents; you get tired of seeing them daily. That happens to me a bit; they are tired of seeing my face every day. I understand it, but you have to keep in mind that the veteran. However, I consider myself a child because I have his enthusiasm, and only age condemns me, brings the experience and knowledge that youngsters cannot have. Experience cannot be bought or studied. Only time gives you the experience to do your job well. After 40 years of football I have understood something.
Q: On Valverde
Ancelotti: He could return to the side because he is quite fit. I have to evaluate Lucas, who is already fine and played a full game. Also Alaba. I have to think about the line-up, although I have already thought about it, and I am not going to give it.
Q: On Modrić's renewal
Ancelotti: I am not going to get into this issue, as I did not last year. The club will discuss it with the players, as it did last year with him, Kroos, and Nacho. Legends have the right to do what they want. That is the club's idea. They will talk and make the best decision for everyone.
Q: On Alaba
Ancelotti: He played 70 minutes, and his knee is fine, with no recovery problems. He played very well and was comfortable. He is fully recovered, but we have to take into account future muscular problems that he returned after 14 months.
Q: On the technical weaknesses that you said Asencio has?
Ancelotti: If I said he had technical weaknesses, I was wrong. He has to learn a lot of things and adapt. We are working with him, as with the youngsters in the youth team. We give him advice, and he has to learn a lot. We have been focused with him on the tactical aspect. He is a very aggressive player, and in the penalty area, he is not very suitable because they can whistle a penalty. We have worked on this, and he is doing very well. We have no doubts about him, it has been a surprise for everyone and for me too.
