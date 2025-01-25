Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup As Asencio Starts At Right-Back
Real Madrid looks to extend its lead at the top over rivals Atletico Madrid today with a win against Real Valladolid, a team it has been unbeaten against in the last 16 La Liga games.
Atletico Madrid could only draw at home to Villarreal earlier today, meaning a win for Los Blancos could take them four points ahead of their rivals.
Carlo Ancelotti makes one change from the side that beat Las Palmas 4-1 in the last La Liga game. Raul Asencio starts at right-back, with Lucas Vazquez dropping to the bench. Aurelien Tchouameni starts at center-back alongside Antonio Rudiger
Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Fran Garcia were unused substitutes against RB Salzburg in the midweek Champions League win, so they are well-rested.
Luka Modric is back on the bench after being suspended against Las Palmas, with Jacobo Ramon earning a call-up to the squad as Jesus Vallejo misses out.
Real Madrid starting eleven:
1. Courtois
35. Asencio
14. Tchouameni
22. Rüdiger
20. Fran García
19. Ceballos
8. Valverde
21. Brahim
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
9. Mbappé.
