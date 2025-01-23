Barcelona To Consider Hosting Final La Liga El Clasico Outside Of Spain In May
Real Madrid is 2-0 in El Clasicos in the 2024-25 season, with at least one more to come. Los Blancos are scheduled to meet Barcelona on May 11 at the Camp Nou, although that could change.
Barca is considering moving the location of the final La Liga El Clasico to a stadium outside of Spain, reports AS.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 5 El Clasico Spanish Super Cup Finals
The Catalan side has been playing their home games at the Olympic Stadium, which is situated in Catalonia. This has been due to renovation work on their current stadium, Camp Nou.
The club had hoped to unveil the newly renovated £ 1.25 billion Camp Nou stadium as part of the club's 125th anniversary on November 29. However, delays on November 29 meant the work would continue into 2025.
Barcelona confirmed it would continue playing its home games at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but that license will expire before the May meeting against rivals Real Madrid.
FIFA has consistently opposed the idea of official league games being played outside the territory where the league is situated. This could make it hard for Barca to play outside of Spain.
We are still over three months from the game, so the stadium could be ready in time. Barcelona could also make a deal to play further games at the Olympic Stadium if necessary.
