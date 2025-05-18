Sevilla 0-2 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ 2-0 Win
Real Madrid took on Sevilla on the road in a La Liga showdown on Sunday, May 18. Los Blancos have already lost the La Liga title race to Barcelona and came into the contest second in the league table.
The team were looking to hand Carlo Ancelotti a strong finish to his Real Madrid career, and they did so against Sevilla, earning a 2-0 win. The win, though, didn't come easy despite the Andalusian club being reduced to nine men.
Loic Bade was sent off in the 12th minute before Isaac Romero received the same fate in the 48th minute of the game. Romero was sent off within 30 seconds of entering the frame as a substitute.
Los Blancos eventually made the most of the two-man advantage. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Ancelotti's side in the 75th minute with a low drive from outside the box. Jude Bellingham sealed the 2-0 win with his 87th minute goal, which was a tap-in from a very close range.
Overall, Real Madrid were the team that were more dominant in possession, seeing 63% of the ball. They managed six shots on target, compared to only one from the home side, Sevilla. Courtesy of their win, Real Madrid now have 81 points from 37 matches, four lesser than league leaders Barcelona.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid full match highlights
Next up for Real Madrid is a home clash against Real Sociedad. This will mark Los Blancos' final game of the season and Ancelotti's last game in charge of the club. The Italian manager will join Brazil as their new boss until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
