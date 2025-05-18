Jude Bellingham Hints at How Seriously Real Madrid Are Taking Club World Cup
The 2024-25 season was a forgettable one for Real Madrid, and the club will be looking to turn the page with the reported arrival of new manager Xabi Alonso. Moreover, the Spaniard will have an opportunity to win a trophy and get his tenure started on the right foot.
Real Madrid will participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer. While the top European clubs could treat this as a glorified friendly while enjoying being stateside, the Spanish club won’t be having that mentality.
MORE: Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
A few weeks away from the start of the Club World Cup, Jude Bellingham spoke about FIFA’s new international tournament and what it means for Real Madrid (via GOAL).
We have the opportunity to win a different kind of title, really. I think that’s the truth: trying to be the first club to win it. Obviously, Real Madrid deserves that kind of recognition.- Jude Bellingham
Furthermore, Bellingham noted that he’s excited to play in the United States, since it’s a country that he doesn’t get to play in often. While they're not playing in Spain, due to their following at the international level, there will be plenty of supporters cheering on Los Blancos.
I also think it’s being able to play somewhere I haven’t played regularly, in the United States, and also playing against opponents I wouldn’t normally get the chance to play against. So, I definitely think there are a lot of positives to it.- Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid are in Group H with Al-Hilal, Pachuca, and RB Salzburg and will begin the competition on June 18 against Al-Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Match
Sevilla vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How to Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Sevilla vs Real Madrid