Real Madrid Demand Huge Transfer Fee for Forward Rodrygo with Premier League Clubs' Interest (Report)
All the recent transfer news has been regarding players coming in at Real Madrid. However, there could be a significant departure from the club this summer. Forward Rodrygo is rumored to be departing this season, with reports suggesting he is unhappy at the club.
Los Blancos are reportedly open to listening to offers and have a price tag set for the Brazilian. According to Pete O'Rourke at the Football Insider, Real Madrid have set their valuation at $132 million (£100 million).
It's a considerable amount, but Rodrygo is just 24 and has shown since he arrived in the Spanish capital in 2019 that he can influence games. However, his form has dipped since the turn of the year, as have many Real players in a poor season.
A host of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in signing Rodyrgo, with Arsenal and Liverpool heavily linked. Chelsea and Manchester City are also linked with the forward, while Champions League finalist PSG have been mentioned previously.
MORE: Rodrygo Fires Back Regarding Rumors Over Real Madrid Absence
It has been reported that Rodrygo has grown unhappy at the club for several reasons. From a run-in with Jude Bellingham to being unhappy playing from the right. However, it is still uncertain if he wants to leave, with his recent Instagram post saying "Stop making things up" regarding rumors.
The Brazilian is currently out injured and will not be back until the Club World Cup in June. Rodrygo and Xabi Alonso will likely chat when the Spaniard is officially appointed after the season to determine his future.
