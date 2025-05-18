Xabi Alonso Makes Decision on Luka Modric's Future at Real Madrid (Report)
Xabi Alonso is set to take over the reins at Real Madrid after the season, and he has numerous decisions to make regarding the squad. One signing has been announced in Dean Huijsen, with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be officially announced in June.
The Spanish head coach also has several players at the club whose contracts are ending—one is 39-year-old Luka Modric, who is desperate to extend his stay with Los Blancos. That looks set to be happening at Alonso's demand.
According to Miguel Ángel Toribio on Radio Marca, Alonso has asked the Real Madrid hierarchy to extend the Croatian's contract by one year, making it his 14th season with the club.
The former Bayer Leverkusen coach sees his experience as vital for the club in his first season, and his leadership will be critical. Despite turning 39 in September, Modric has started 25 games and appeared in 28 in all competitions this season.
The club legend may be slowing down, but he still has an eye for a goal and an assist, with 12 goal contributions ( four goals and eight assists). He adds calm in critical moments of games, and although he may not play as much next season, he would be crucial, with a lack of leadership in the squad.
