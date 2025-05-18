Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid will face Sevilla today in the final away game of Carlo Ancelotti's tenure. Despite the final two results, Los Blancos will finish second in the league, but they hope to send Ancelotti out with two wins.
The Italian head coach has limited options for the game against Sevilla, with a long list of injuries. Aurélien Tchouaméni returns to the starting lineup after missing the Mallorca game due to suspension. He starts in midfield, with Dani Ceballos dropping to the bench.
Jacobo Ramón and Jesús Vallejo start at center-back for Los Blancos, with Fede Valverde continuing at right-back. Arda Guler and Endrick get starts in the forward positions again. Andriy Lunin begins in goal for Real Madrid.
Real Madrid Starting XI vs Sevilla:
13. Lunin
8. Valverde
31. Ramón
18. Vallejo
20. Fran Garcia
10. Modric
14. Tchouaméni
5. Bellingham
15. Guler
9. Mbappe
16. Endrick
