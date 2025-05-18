Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi Makes Major Decision Amid Barcelona, Real Madrid Interest [Report]
Real Madrid are ready to inject youth into their backline and they are willing to have this process go into next year as Marc Guehi is reportedly looking to begin a new chapter in his career.
Los Blancos have reportedly added Dean Huijsen to begin rebuilding their center-back position. Nonetheless, the 20-year-old is the start of what Real Madrid hope to see is a rejuvenated defense under new manager Xabi Alonso.
The Sun reported on Friday that Guehi, who has one year left on his contract after the 2024-25 season, will run down his contract with Crystal Palace and leave the Premier League side as a free agent.
According to the report, the 24-year-old wants to land a dream move to Barcelona or Real Madrid. Moreover, after winning the FA Cup on Saturday, Guehi could feel that his time at Palace has come to an end and is ready for another challenge after next season.
Guehi has also reportedly made a decision that could help facilitate a move to Spain. The defender, born in Ivory Coast, recently renewed his Ivorian passport, making him more appealing to La Liga clubs.
The Sun adds that Real Madrid and Barcelona have been monitoring his development. Renewing his Ivorian passport makes a move to Spain easier as Spanish teams are limited to three non-EU players in their matchday squads, so passport status can play a significant role in transfer decisions.
