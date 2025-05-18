One Real Madrid Player Makes Forbes’ Highest Paid Athletes List for 2025, Alongside Former Players
Forbes have released their latest list of the highest earning sports athletes in 2025, and it's no surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo topping the list. The Portuguese man has earned $275 million in salary and endorsements, over $100 million more than NBA basketball player Steph Curry in second.
Lionel Messi, who plays in the US with Inter Miami, and Karim Benzema, who plays in the Saudi Pro League with Ronaldo, also made the top 10. They were three of the four soccer players who made the top 20, with just one playing his football in Europe.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe landed 16th on the list, between NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson and golfer Rory McIlroy, who recently won the Masters, completing the grand slam in golf. Mbappe is the only soccer player in Europe to make the top 20 with an income of $90 million.
Mbappe is the highest-paid player at the Spanish club after his free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2024. The Frenchman's salary is around $35 million annually, with the rest coming from endorsements, including a deal with Nike, reportedly being paid $18 million a year.
The 26-year-old has several other sponsorship deals, including Oakley, Sorare, Hublot, and many other top brands. Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham are just behind him regarding net worth, with the former looking at a new deal that could bring him closer in salary to Mbappe.
Mbappe is set to complete his first season with Los Blancos, winning two trophies. He has just set the club record for total goals in a debut season and the La Liga goal record in a debut season.
