Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that the squad will travel to Andalusia to face Sevilla on May 18. The Italian coach is missing several players, including Vinicius Jr, Rodrgyo, and more, for his final away game on the sidelines. Raul Asencio is the latest player to miss out.
A surprise is that Lucas Vázquez makes the squad, as he was expected to be out of the game. Aurélien Tchouaméni is also back after serving a one-game suspension due to picking up his third yellow card in the El Clasico.
Once again, several of the academy players make the squad, hoping for a chance to make an appearance from the bench.
Real Madrid Squad for Sevilla Game:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Youssef, Jacobo, and Mario Rivas.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, and Chema.
Forwards: Mbappé, Endrick, Gonzalo, and Víctor Muñoz.
