Thibaut Courtois Reacts On Social Media After 5-2 El Clasico Defeat In Super Cup Final
Real Madrid suffered a damning 5-2 defeat against Barcelona in the El Clasico Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday, January 12.
Kylian Mbappe (5') and Rodrygo (60') scored for Los Blancos. However, Lamine Yamal (22'), Robert Lewandowski (36' P), Raphinha (39', 48'), and Alejandro Balde (45+10') scored five for La Blaugrana.
Despite Wojciech Szczesny's red card (56'), Hansi Flick's side came away with a commanding win. They have now managed two big-margin wins against Los Blancos this season. After a 4-0 La Liga win at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the season, Barcelona have yet again caused severe damage to their arch-rivals.
It was a night to forget for Thibaut Courtois as well as the Belgian shot-stopper saw five goals fly past him. He reacted on social media after the game, writing:
The match didn't go as we wanted and we're very upset with the result. We have to learn for the future. #HalaMadrid.- Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid will need to dust themselves up quickly as they return to action on January 16, taking on Celta Vigo in a Copa del Rey Round of 16 game. Despite the recent setback, Carlo Ancelotti's team have already won two trophies this term, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
They are also second in La Liga at this point in time. Los Blancos have 43 points from 19 matches and trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by a point. Hence, Real Madrid still have a lot to play for this season and they need players like Courtois at their best.
