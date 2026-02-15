Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Happy for Fans After Real Madrid's Win vs Real Sociedad

It was an excellent night for Real Madrid as they beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Bernabeu, putting them top of the standings. Barcelona plays at a later date, but the performance from Los Blancos was one of the best this season.

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke about the happiness for the fans in the Bernabeu when it comes to these types of wins. However, focus shifts quickly to Tuesday as they face Benfica in the Champions League playoff.

There was praise for Vinicius Jr., who put in another Man of the Match performance under Arbeloa. The Brazilian scored twice from the spot and was a thorn in the Sociedad side.

🎙️ @AArbeloa17: "I love these victories because I see the Bernabéu enjoying them."

📺 Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 14, 2026

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after Los Blancos earned a crucial three points in La Liga against Real Sociedad. (per Real Madrid).

"I love these types of victories because I see the Bernabéu enjoying them, which is what all the players and I want. We want people to enjoy our game and enjoy watching goals at the Bernabéu. The players, too. I wish all the matches were like this, how much I wish. Very happy with how we prepared the week, how we prepared the match, how all the players worked, and the difficulty of the opponent. This team had been unbeaten for quite some time with a new coach who has done things very well, and big teams had not been able to beat them. Very happy, and on Tuesday, another tough battle." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Is the 4-4-2 a solution for matches?

Arbeloa: “Defensively, it is a structure not only used by us but also by many teams because it closes the central corridor, where you have the most players, and allows you to stay more compact. With the type of players we have, if we want to counterattack, it allows us to do so with the two players up front. We are working hard, and this week has been very useful to keep improving in all aspects, including defensively. We have a lot of room for improvement, and above all, I am very happy because beyond the systems, effort, teamwork, mentality, and team spirit are fundamental. We are doing well, knowing there is still much to improve.”

Q: Praise for Vini Jr.

Arbeloa: “I have been seeing a great Vini Jr. for a month now, not just in this match. He has been delivering high-level performances since I arrived, being decisive, today as well, and scoring goals and providing assists on other days. He is a player who goes beyond numbers because of how he can influence matches, the number of players he attracts, how he impacts opposing defenses and teams. He is one of the best in the world, and it is a privilege to coach him. He is a fantastic guy with a big heart. He is a great teammate, a great player, and I am lucky to have him with me.”

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

Q: The Champions League match against Benfica:

Arbeloa: “I hope history does not repeat itself. We are prepared for the difficulty of the match, the opponent, the atmosphere, and what awaits us on Tuesday. It’s 180 minutes, and we have to play a great game there. We cannot settle for just any result; we have to go out to win that match. We have it very fresh in our minds, so we know how complicated it will be.”

Q: Defensive work:

Arbeloa: “Today we played a great defensive match, as I believe we also did in Valencia, being quite solid. In the first half, you saw a team in the opponent's half more comfortable, with more mobility, capable of quickly switching the ball, which is something we aim to improve and is evidently not easy. It is worth noting that we worked very well during the week. TodayReal Sociedad took on our usual role, and we took on the role our opponents usually play because we often have to play a high-intensity midweek match and arrive at the weekend without much time to prepare. This happened to a great team like Real Sociedad, while we had a clear week to work, rest, prepare, and focus. I think it showed from the beginning.”

Q: On Mbappé:

Arbeloa: “He is doing very well. Obviously, he has been dealing with these minor knee issues for quite some time this season. He is making a great effort every time he steps onto the field, and we have decided not to take risks so that he will be ready to start the match on Tuesday. That will be the case.”

Q: Do you think Carvajal can be a starter in the short term?

Arbeloa: “Yes. The first step was taken today. It was 30 very good minutes, and I really liked the ovation from the stadium. He deserves it. We have many matches ahead, and hopefully, there will be many more. Both Trent and Dani are coming off a period of absence, and neither is ready to play 90 minutes every three days. We will need both of them throughout the season because they are very different and can offer us various things. My goal is to have them both at 100% and be able to use them interchangeably. I am very happy with Dani’s return, and I am sure he will continue to gain more minutes.”

Q: On Trent:

Arbeloa: “From what I have been working on with him and what I have been able to discuss with him, he seems like a very intelligent guy. He understands the game very well and quickly grasps what we want from him and where we can make the most of his abilities. He is not the typical full-back who will always stay wide; he can play a lot inside in our system, where we want them to move and interchange positions. It’s a privilege to have a player like him, who can play inside and also move wide."

"We talked before the match that having Gonzalo in the area could create opportunities for crosses and set pieces. With his striking ability, when we recover the ball, he launches counterattacks very effectively. He is a great player. I am not discovering anything new. Very happy to have him with me, to see him continue to gain minutes, get into rhythm, and gradually show his best version.”

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Q: The match by Huijsen:

Arbeloa: “In that penalty action, the Real Sociedad player did very well. It’s the nature of being a defender: you can be excellent for 90 minutes, and one single action can undo a match. That was not the case for him. He recovered very well from that moment and completed a great 90 minutes. Let’s not forget he is 20 years old, and this is his first season at Real Madrid. He has to keep growing, maintaining this level, gaining experience, and understanding the demands of Real Madrid, which involves end-to-end matches with many open situations. It is not easy to be a defender at Real Madrid, but he should be very happy with his performance today and his form since he arrived. He needs to keep working and improving.”

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad: Report & Full Match Highlights As Vinicius Jr. Dazzles

Arsenal Reportedly Leads Real Madrid in Race for Superstar Midfielder

Real Madrid Receive €12 Million After Former Player Makes Bournemouth Move Official

Arsenal Legends Shower Former Real Madrid Striker With Praise