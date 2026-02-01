Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Praises Players After Real Madrid's Win vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid needed a late penalty from Kylian Mbappe to earn all three points against Rayo Vallecano. Vinicius Jr. scored his first La Liga goal since October 4 to open the scoring.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa spoke about the passion his players showed to get the three points despite not playing at their best. He was also asked about Jude Bellingham's fitness following his injury.

The Spaniard also brushed aside negative questions about his players and the direction they are headed.

👔 @aarbeloa17: "It was a victory of spirit."

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after Kylian Mbappe earned all three points against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. (per Real Madrid).

“The players put in a tremendous effort, and that’s what I’m taking away from this victory, a victory earned through their hard work and dedication. We have many things to improve and work on, and I’m sure that in these two weeks without a midweek match, we’ll try to get the team working hard and moving in the direction we want. We’ve seen many situations that we’ve worked on, and we want to see them happen more consistently. That’s the path we’re going to follow. The players’ effort was immense, and with the support of their fans, it was a truly heartfelt victory.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: The Bernabéu:

Arbeloa: “I have a lot of respect for the Bernabéu fans and I will always ask for their support. I respect all opinions and all perspectives on what we saw on the pitch today, but I saw a crowd that carried us to victory and supported us when we needed it. Without them, that goal might not have come. I always say that the players feel it immensely, they need it, and they are better when their fans are behind them. That was proven again today.”

Q: Bellingham's change:

Arbeloa: “We still don't know anything about Jude. He was in perfect condition to play, although he's been putting in a lot of effort in every game he's played since I've been here. It's a significant loss, but I have an extraordinary squad for that. Let's not forget that I think we have 17 players here who were European champions a year and a half ago, and with them we'll overcome any absences we have.”

Q: Vini Jr.'s performance:

Arbeloa: “We tried again to create opportunities for him to get past defenders on the wings, which is where he's really dangerous. We have to keep working to create those opportunities with more advantage and to limit the opposition's support. When you have a player like Vini Jr., the opposition knows the danger he poses and provides a lot of support to stop him. He scored a great goal, and in the second half, during the most difficult moments, he managed to take on defenders and create good scoring chances. We're very happy with his effort and the mentality he showed again.”

Q: What do they need to work on?

Arbeloa: “To win, you need to do many small things well. One thing isn't enough, and obviously we have to work on all phases of the game, improve with and without the ball, and have clear ideas. I often tell the players that an ideal team is one where everyone thinks the same way in any situation and at any time. To be able to do that, you need to work hard and put in hours on the field training. Fortunately, that's what we'll have these next two weeks.”

Q: Will mental recovery be key after so many demanding matches?

Arbeloa: "The other day we lost in Lisbon, but we were coming off a win away from the third-placed team, a great game here against Monaco, and a second half against Levante who, from what I've seen, don't seem like such a bad opponent. I understand the demands of this club, but I also understand where we've come from, where I've come from, and where the team has come from since I've been here. You always want to improve, and for that improvement to be constant and progressive, but in life, there are no improvements without peaks and valleys, moments when things don't go as planned. These players showed a very strong mentality today, as they have in every match. Otherwise, they wouldn't be here. If there's one thing Real Madrid players have, it's a high level of self-discipline, a strong mentality, and a very strong character. We have to keep working; there's no other way."

Q: On Gonzalo:

Arbeloa: “When he came on, it was for Franco. Later, we talked in the locker room about how in those situations where we needed to create danger, it was better for him to be in the box, and Brahim, who is very good in one-on-one situations and a real threat, could spend more time out wide. We have to work on that and figure out the role we want each player to play. We brought Gonzalo on so he could get into the box, because he's more dangerous there than outside.”

Q: Asencio's substitution at halftime:

Arbeloa: “Raúl is making a huge effort to play every day, and I can only thank him for that effort. His refusal to give up and his desire to be with the team and his coach. He's a homegrown player who is showing what it means to feel the Real Madrid spirit , just like all the players. You often don't realize it, but they don't always arrive at matches in peak condition. He couldn't come on after halftime.”

Q: Have you seen what you wanted to see in the just under a month you've been in charge?

Arbeloa: “I'm no Gandalf the White, either. What I wanted from my players is what I'm seeing: commitment, attitude, mentality, knowing that we're very clear that quality alone isn't enough to win every match, but that the effort they showed today and their desire will be constant. We're going to work on that consistency, which is what we need: consistency in performance, in mentality, in ambition, and in attitude. This is Real Madrid , and to beat Rayo, we need to do more than the rest of the teams in La Liga . Just like when we went to Villarreal or when we go to Valencia. I'm sure Valencia will play the match of the year against Real Madrid at their stadium, and to beat them, we're going to have to play a fantastic game.”

Q: The controversial moments of the match:

Arbeloa: “The sending-off seemed fair to me. I didn't see the penalty, but I was told on the bench that it was very clear. And the nine minutes of added time should have been longer because every time a goal kick is taken and the opponents aren't losing, it's a minute to take it. They could have added a few more. It's not a big deal.”

Q: Are you aware that results matter at Real Madrid?

Arbeloa: “You’re lucky to have a manager in front of you who doesn’t need any explanation about what Real Madrid is.”

