Jude Bellingham's Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro Pictured At The Leganes Game With His Mum
Jude Bellingham is two months into dating American model and influencer Ashlyn Castro. The Real Madrid midfielder has been pictured several times with his girlfriend.
Castro was pictured with Bellingham and his mum in the executive seating during the Real Madrid game against Girona on February 23. The Englishman was serving a suspension, so he was not available to play.
Jude Bellingham Girlfriend: Everything About Ashlyn Castro
During that game, a famous image did the media rounds, with Bellingham's mum, Denise, appearing to give Castro the 'side eye' during the game.
The pair have been seen together since that game, this time during the game against Leganes on Match 29. Bellingham played in the game and scored the second goal in the 3-2 win for Los Blancos.
In pictures shared by UK newspaper The Daily Mail, Castro is seen arriving for the game walking past Jude's mum. The two are seen enjoying the game, with Denise sitting behind Castro and to the left.
The image captured during the Girona game shows how a still picture can be misleading. A video that surfaced later showed Castro and Denise laughing after sharing a joke seconds after the still image was taken.
Bellingham and Castro's relationship has been official since the beginning of February. It has led to internet trolls spreading gossip about her previous love life, something she has since reacted to on her TikTok account.
