Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Opens Up On His Rehab From Knee Injury
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been a big miss for Carlo Ancelotti, leaving the team without a recognized right-back.
The experienced Spanish international suffered a serious injury on October 5 in a La Liga match against Villareal. Carvajal ruptured his ACL, an injury that looked to be season-ending.
Speaking to COPE at the Madrid Sports Press Association gala, where he was collecting an award for the sixth title he won with Real Madrid and one with the Spanish national team in 2024, he said:
I feel like an animal. I feel great; my knee is respecting me, and I am enjoying the process. Things have to be taken with joy, enthusiasm, and a lot of effort. Every day, I try to lift the dumbbell with more energy than the day before, start running as hard as possible… Trying to get back as soon as possible.- Dani Carvajal
Speaking to the Athletic before the Gala, the 33-year-old was asked if he would return to his best after the injury. The Spaniard answered, "Without a doubt."
Dani Carvajal has said he will return as soon as possible, but no accurate timescale has been mentioned.
