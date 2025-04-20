Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid Win
Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory against Athletic Club in their latest La Liga home clash on Sunday, April 20. Fede Valverde scored a spectacular goal in injury time (90+3') to seal the win for Los Merengues.
This was the team's first appearance since the 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. Real Madrid, though, needed a moment of absolute magic from Valverde to seal the win.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the game (courtesy of Real Madrid).
Q: On the game
Ancelotti: Valverde was key. He scored the winning goal. The team did well. We were slower in the first half, but in the second we did very well in every aspect. We wanted to win and react after getting knocked out and the team delivered.
In the first half, we had good control because we had more players in midfield. We didn't suffer the pressure that we usually get from Athletic Club. We didn't create chances because we were missing players between the lines, which we added in the second half. In the first half, we were aggressive and recovered quickly. The team was more solid and united, and we didn't concede a goal. That's good news, and let's see if we can continue to improve.
Q: On his substitutions
Ancelotti: I picked a line-up to have more control with Modrić and Ceballos, who played well for 60 minutes after a long injury. Then, to try and score, I brought on Endrick and more players up front. We have another game on Wednesday and this win is good for us because it gives us a boost.
Q: On refereeing
Ancelotti: It's the new football. There's no doubt about the disallowed goal because it's automatic, but what's not automatic is that VAR called the referee to check the penalty on Bellingham. It's modern football. I'm sure Marcelino agrees with me.
Q: Vinicius Jr
Ancelotti: He's an extraordinary player with a fantastic attitude. He tried hard and in the second half he wore down the Athletic Club full-back. He scored a goal and made two or three very good passes. He was decisive. These haven't been happy days for him or for us. I really liked his reaction on the pitch and he's going to be a very important player in the coming games. I have no doubt about that. He's a very important player for us because of what he does on the pitch and his attitude.
Q: On fans
Ancelotti: I had no doubt that they would support us and the stadium was fantastic, as always. Both ourselves and the fans believe that we can get something out of this season.
Q: On Jude Bellingham's position in the second half
Ancelotti: It's the position that gave us an advantage last year. He played like that in the second half and he was ready in the box when we put in crosses. He deserved a goal.
Q: On the starting goalkeeper in the Copa del Rey final
Ancelotti: Either Lunin or Courtois, although I wouldn't rule out Fran González, who did very well.
Q: On his preferred style of play
Ancelotti: My preferred system is 4-4-2 because it's the best system defensively. That doesn't mean I have to play four midfielders. In fact, we've played like that with Vini Jr. on one wing and Rodrygo on the other. You can also play 4-4-2 with six midfielders because two of them can be forwards.
