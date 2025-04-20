Fabrizio Romano Reveals Whether Carlo Ancelotti Leaving Real Madrid Could Affect Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Move
Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be a player almost certain to join Real Madrid this summer. His Liverpool contract ends at the end of the season and Los Blancos are expected to pick up the full-back on a free transfer.
However, there has been some confusion regarding the managerial situation in the Spanish capital. Carlo Ancelotti's position looks uncertain after a string of bad performances from the team, with the legendary Italian potentially leaving at the end of the campaign.
Fabrizio Romano has now revealed whether Ancelotti's leaving could have an impact on Alexander-Arnold's transfer. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert said:
This, according to my information, is not having an impact on Trent Alexander-Arnold. Because the agreement between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid – yet to be completed in terms of signing the contract but verbally at the final stages – that story remains absolutely valid. So Trent didn’t negotiate for a specific coach. Trent negotiated with Real Madrid and the Real Madrid proposal was for Alexander-Arnold not depending on the coach situation.- Fabrizio Romano
He added:
So Real Madrid absolutely want to complete a deal with Alexander-Arnold and trust Alexander-Arnold as a really important signing for the summer transfer window. That remains the case.- Fabrizio Romano
Xabi Alonso has been tipped to take over after Carlo Ancelotti's departure. Ancelotti, though, has suggested that he'll have a discussion with the club at the end of the season. Regardless of the new coach, it seems imminent that Trent Alexander-Arnold will soon be a Real Madrid player.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Fabrizio Romano Drops Big Update On Brazil’s Interest In Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Odds And Prediction
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream