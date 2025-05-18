Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Sevilla vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid managed a 2-0 win against Sevilla in their latest La Liga showdown on Sunday, May 18. The Andalusian club were reduced to nine men during the clash as Loic Bade (12') and Isaac Romero (48') were sent off.
Kylian Mbappe (75') and Jude Bellingham (87') scored to hand Los Blancos the win during the game. They now have 81 points from 37 games, four lesser than league leaders Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the away win. Read on to know what the Italian manager had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: The game
Ancelotti: It was a difficult game to manage because of the atmosphere and because we had the numerical advantage with the two red cards. The tempo wasn't very high. We wanted to get the three points and we did that fairly comfortably, without any risk. We could have played better, but at the moment when we were on top, we didn't need to make too much of an effort.
Q: On Luka Modric's contract renewal
Ancelotti: Everyone at Real Madrid loves Modrić for the career he has had. There will be time to make the right decision for him and for the club.
Q: On academy products
Ancelotti: There are very good examples, who have been here for many years, like Carvajal, Nacho or Lucas Vázquez. You have to fight, struggle and have the dream of one day playing for Real Madrid. Those who have made their debuts this year have done very well. Asencio above all, who has played a lot of games. The others haven't played a lot, but Gonzalo, Víctor and Jacobo are doing very well for Castilla.
Raúl has done a great job this year. They’re very close to being able to help the first team. He's had a lot of injuries too, but he's been able to get the best out of his team and make the youngsters improve and progress.
Q: On Jacobo Ramon
Ancelotti: The fact that we have a two-goal lead has meant that the players at the back haven't worked very hard. We consider Jacobo to be at the same level as Asencio. He had quite a long injury absence in the first part of the season. He has the characteristics to be a Real Madrid centre-back. He is tall, strong in duels and quite fast. He's a bit shy, and that's why he hasn't shown all his qualities, of which we think he has many.
